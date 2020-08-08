Ligue 1 - League Of Talents: M'Baye Niang August 8, 2020 20:09 0:54 min Rennes striker M'Baye Niang goes into 2020-21 looking for his third consecutive double-digit goal season 🇫🇷⚽️ The 2020-21 Ligue 1 season kicks on on August 21. Exclusively on :📺 beIN SPORTS,💻📱 beIN SPORTS CONNECTand our new free channel 📺 beIN SPORTS XTRA Soccer Ligue 1 Rennes M'Baye Niang -Latest Videos 1:09 min Ligue 1 - League Of Talents: Rayan Cherki 0:54 min Ligue 1 - League Of Talents: M'Baye Niang 1:09 min Ligue 1 - League Of Talents: Kasper Dolberg 0:57 min Ligue 1 - League Of Talents: Denis Bouanga 1:01 min Ligue 1 - League Of Talents: Eduardo Camavinga 0:58 min Madrid Exit Leaves Ramos With "Bitter Aftertaste" 0:58 min Report: Marseille Want 20,000 At Home Opener 1:09 min Napoli "Climbing Mount Everest" Against Barca 0:54 min Garcia: "Shouldn't Set Limits" On UCL Dreams 0:49 min Sarri Sacked After Juventus' Champions League Exit