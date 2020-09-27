Angers Overcome Brest in Five-Goal Thriller September 27, 2020 22:04 3:05 min Stephane Moulin's men came from behind twice before sealing all three points to the delight of the Stade Raymond Kopa faithful Ligue 1 Highlights Angers Ligue 1 Highlights Brest Ismael Traore Sada Thioub -Latest Videos 1:02 min Torres OG Steers Barca to Four-Nil Lead 1:20 min Messi Opens His Account For The Season 0:37 min Ansu Fati Doubles Barca's Lead Over Villarreal 1:01 min Ansu Fati Fires Barca In Front Against Villarreal 3:58 min Real Valladolid Settle For A Draw Against Celta 1:03 min Mauro Icardi Gives PSG 1-0 Lead Over Reims 6:23 min Sevilla Rally to Last-Gasp Win Over Cadiz 0:56 min Suarez: I Needed Fresh Air 4:04 min Gala, Fenerbahce Share The Spoils in Derby 4:04 min Lyon And Lorient Settle Draw