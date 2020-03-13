Fixtures in Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 have been suspended "until further notice" due to coronavirus, the Ligue de Football Professionnel has announced.

🚨 Effective immediately, the @LFPfr have suspended Ligue 1 Conforama and Dominos Ligue 2:https://t.co/YdPeVnfYXc pic.twitter.com/3KKSnhOAeT — Ligue1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) March 13, 2020

Ligue 1 statement:

Following announcements by the President of the Republic in response to the health crisis linked to Covid-19, the LFP's Administrative Council unanimously decided on Friday 13 March to suspend the Ligue 1 Conforama and Domino's Ligue 2 championships immediately and until further notice.

As the President of the Republic stressed yesterday, the collective interest must be placed above all else. The urgency today is to curb the epidemic, protect the most vulnerable and avoid travel.

At the end of the meeting scheduled by UEFA on 17 March, the LFP Board of Directors will meet once more.