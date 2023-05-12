Lens secured three vital points that keep them in the title race in France after defeating Reims (2-1) in Matchday 35.

The visiting team struck first with a goal from Folarin Balogun, a 21-year-old American footballer who continues to amaze in French football.

It was Przemysław Frankowski who equalized the score for the home team from the penalty spot in the 39th minute.

To keep their dreams of the league title alive, Seko Fofana appeared in the 55th minute to complete the comeback in this match.