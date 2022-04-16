Post game insights:
- Lille have failed to win in their last 3 games in the French Ligue 1, their last longer winless streak was from 16th October 2021 to 27th November 2021, a run of 6 games.
- A. Kalimuendo-Muinga has scored 10 goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other Lens player in the French Ligue 1.
- P. Frankowski scored after just 3:49, the fastest goal for Lens in the French Ligue 1 this season.
- Lens won the first and second leg against Lille in Ligue 1 for the 1st time since the 1981/82 season (1-0 and 3-0).
- Lens won at the home of the defending champion in Ligue 1 for the 1st time since 04/08/2001 v Nantes (2-1), after having lost eight of their last 10 trips to the defending champion in the elite.
- Lille conceded their 1st home goal in Ligue 1 since 06/02/2022 v Paris (1-5), the end of a run of four straight home clean sheets in the elite, LOSC's best since October-December 2019 (four) in the division.
- Lille attempted 30 crosses in the game tonight (six successful, including Xeka's goal), their highest total in a Ligue 1 match since 21/03/2021 v Nimes (31 attempted, seven successful).
- Lille have scored only three goals in their last 78 shots in Ligue 1. Against Lens, LOSC only had five of their 17 shots on target (0.88 xG).
- After 3 minutes and 51 seconds, Przemyslaw Frankowski scored the fastest goal for Lens in the derby against Lille in Ligue 1 since Roger Boli (1st minute) on 10/12/1993. It is also the fastest goal for the Sang et Or this season in the elite.
- Przemyslaw Frankowski is the 1st player of Lens scoring in the first and second leg against Lille in Ligue 1 since Tony Vairelles in 1995/96.
- Arnaud Kalimuendo (20 years and 86 days) is the youngest scorer of Lens against Lille in Ligue 1 since Cherif Oudjani (20 years and 76 days) on 23/02/1985.
- Arnaud Kalimuendo (20 years and 86 days) is the youngest Lens player to reach the 10-goal mark in a single Ligue 1 season since Pascal Francoise in 1976/77 (19 years and 93 days).
- Xeka has scored three goals this season in Ligue 1, as many as in his last three combined years with LOSC in the division (one goal in 2020/21 and two goals in 2018/19). The Portuguese has scored five of his nine goals in Ligue 1 with his head.