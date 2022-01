A very late winner gave Lens the win at home against Rennes under the rain on the restart to action for both teams after the New Year's break.

Wesley Said scored in the 89th minute after a whipped cross from Clauss, settling the result and the win for the hosts.

Lens now sits at the 6th position with 30 points, while Rennes is 4th with one more point.

Lens 1-0 Rennes

