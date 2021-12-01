Reims obtained a last-minute win 2-1 against Lyon. Hugo Ekitike entered in the second part and scored dor the visitors. Belgium's Wout Faes had scored in the first half. Cameroon's Karl Toko Ekambi did Lyon's goal.

Reims have scored in their last 3 games in the French Ligue 1, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 3 games from 17th October 2021 to 31st October 2021.

Ekitike has scored his sixth goal this season, more than any other Reims player in the French Ligue 1.

In round 17, Lyon will play vs Bordeaux, and Reims will face Angers.