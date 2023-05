Montpellier and Lorient engaged in a thrilling battle on the pitch, resulting in a captivating 1-1 draw. After a goalless first half, Lorient's Faivre broke the deadlock in the 68th minute. However, the drama intensified in the dying moments of the match as Montpellier's Maouassa found the back of the net in the 94th minute, salvaging a point for their side.