In a thrilling Ligue 1 encounter on matchday 32, Troyes and Nantes played out a dramatic 2-2 draw, with Wilson Odobert scoring a crucial goal for Troyes in the dying seconds of the match. Both teams are battling to avoid relegation, with Troyes currently in 18th place and Nantes not far ahead in 16th.



Nantes took the lead in the 25th minute with a goal from Nicolas Pallois, assisted by Ludovic Blas. This marked Pallois' ninth goal in 250 Ligue 1 games and his first since May 2022. All of his top-flight goals have come from set-pieces (seven from corners and two from free-kicks).



Troyes equalized in the 64th minute through a penalty converted by Mama Baldé, who scored his 12th Ligue 1 goal of the season. Baldé has now scored in two consecutive L1 games for the first time since August 2022. His goal tally for the season is second only to Nicolas Goussé's 15 goals for Troyes during the 2001/02 campaign.



Ludovic Blas has been a standout player for Nantes, involved in seven goals in his last ten Ligue 1 games (four goals and three assists), as many as in his previous 28 appearances. Since joining Nantes in the 2019/20 season, Blas has been involved in at least two more goals than any other Nantes player (46 - 32 goals, 14 assists).



Evann Guessand seemed to have secured a victory for Nantes when he scored in the 90+6th minute, assisted by Florent Mollet. Guessand has now scored two goals in his last eight Ligue 1 games, as many as in his first 43 appearances. This was Nantes' latest goal in the top-flight (95 minutes and 42 seconds) since Opta began collecting data in 2006/07.



However, the drama was far from over, as Wilson Odobert stepped up for Troyes and found the back of the net in the 90+2nd minute, ensuring a share of the points for his team. Gauthier Gallon, Troyes' goalkeeper, had a fantastic game on his 30th birthday, making seven crucial saves against Nantes, only bettering this tally once in November 2021 against Lens (eight saves).



This dramatic draw leaves both teams still fighting to avoid relegation, with Troyes now holding a 4-10-18 record and 22 points, while Nantes sits just above the danger zone in 16th place with a 6-14-12 record and 32 points.