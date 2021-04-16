Ex-Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac compared the working environment at his former club to his current situation at AS Monaco, and expressed surprise that Hansi Flick finds himself on the hot seat with the Bundesliga giants.

𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐊𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐜 : the man with the tactical masterplan 📋 👌 pic.twitter.com/JOPgPO87Ey — AS Monaco EN (@AS_Monaco_EN) April 16, 2021

“We all know how things work in Munich. The situation that I find myself in at Monaco is the same that I was in at Eintracht Frankfurt, the opposite of Bayern, and that is exactly what we are looking for as coaches. We simply all want to be included in the recruitment process. Personally, I cannot comprehend that we are having such debates around Hansi with all his successes.”

