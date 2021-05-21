Ahead of Sunday's crucial match against Reims, 35-year-old defender Laurent Koscielny says his future at Bordeaux is dependent on the club avoiding relegation out of Ligue 1:

“I need to be 100% sure that we are in Ligue 1. After that, I will able to speak with everyone. It will be a thought process, but for the moment, I see myself continuing. When your head tells you: “it is difficult,” it is always being negative… that will just result in injuries. I need to sit with it, go on holiday for a little bit. Then we will need to come back together, to discuss what will be the best thing for me.”

“If staying means having another season like this, it will be a no. There are lots of things that will need to come into play to find me on the pitch next season. I would have liked for the promises that were made to me to be fulfilled, to have the players needed for this team to be higher in the league and to build a spine. It was not done, I will take lessons from it. It will serve me for my future.”