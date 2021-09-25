Canadian Jonathan David scored twice and that was enough for Lille to add their third victory of the 2021/22 Ligue 1 season.

David was teaming-up in the front with American Timothy Weah, and it worked well for the manager Jocelyn Gourvennec. Weah first found David inside the box after stealing a ball and making the assist with a cross-pass from the left in minute 23 for the 0-1.

The second goal came on a penalty that Weah provoked after getting fouled in the area, and it was converted without problems by his Concacaf colleague David at the 57-minute mark.

Strasbourg were able to cut the lead in half with an Ibrahima Sissoko header at the 75th., but it wasn't enough for the home side that is momentarily in the 10th. spot on the table with a 3-1-4 balance.

Lille moves to the eighth spot with a 3-2-3 record.

