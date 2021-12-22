Lille got a hard-fought win against Bordeaux away from home.

They started losing against the hosts with Alberth Elis scoring after 17 minutes. André equalized with a spectacular volley in the 33rd minute, but Elis restored Bordeaux's lead in the 45th. Yilmaz in the 77th with a penalty and the Canadian starlet David in the 84th secured the 3 points for the reigning champions.

Lille jumps to 8th with 28 points while Bordeaux is just above the relegation zone with 17 points.

Bordeaux 2-3 Lille

