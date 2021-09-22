Jonathan David opens the score for Lille against Reims September 22, 2021 19:51 1:21 min Canadian Jonathan David scores the 1-0 against Reims Today and tomorrow on beIN SPORTS 🔥 Ligue 1 Lille Reims Jonathan David -Latest Videos 0:54 min Kappel evens it up for Altay 1:05 min Yalcin puts Besiktas ahead of Altay 1:51 min Pjanic leaves injured 1:34 min Pjanic assists again but goal is disallowed 0:55 min Joshua: "I want to deliver a knockout" 1:59 min A look back at some of Klopp's funniest moments 1:59 min "We're more than just Cristiano" - Solskjaer 1:14 min PSG trains without the Big 3 0:48 min Ligue 1: 4 Reasons to Watch the Weekend 👀 0:41 min Pochettino hopeful on Messi