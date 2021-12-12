Jenz claws one back for Lorient December 12, 2021 16:30 1:39 min Jenz gives Lorient some hope against Metz, and they're now 3-1.Here's what's coming up this weekend on beIN SPORTS USA: Ligue 1 Lorient Metz -Latest Videos 2:21 min Ligue 1 Round 18: Best goals 4:34 min Ligue 1 Round 18: All goals 1:33 min Griezmann out with thigh injury 0:52 min Aguero to give update on Wednesday 0:48 min Man Utd's Brentford game postponed 11:45 min Goals galore: Gaziantep win 3-2 against Fenerbahce 1:59 min Gaziantep regains the lead from Figeuiredo's goal 1:55 min Zacj equalizes for Fenerbahce against Gaziantep 2:44 min Maxim puts Gaziantep back in front 0:58 min Nagelsmann happy with Kimmich call