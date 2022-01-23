A. Elis has scored 7 goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other Bordeaux player in the French Ligue 1.

K. Gameiro has scored 8 goals this season (2 in this game), no Strasbourg player has more in the French Ligue 1.

K. Gameiro has contributed to goals in his last 3 games in the French Ligue 1 (4 goals, 0 assists).

Strasbourg have scored in their last 4 games in the French Ligue 1, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 13 games from 9th May 2021 to 5th December 2021.

Strasbourg have scored in each of their last 4 games in the French Ligue 1, scoring 10 goals in that run.

Strasbourg have scored in 15 of their 16 games, more often than any other team in the French Ligue 1 this season.

L. Ajorque has assisted 5 goals this season (1 in this game), no player has more in the French Ligue 1.

