Strasbourg finds a very late goal to save a point at home against Reims, in a game that saw them dominating and have the lion's share of chances but had to wait till the end.

Ekitike scored for the visitors in the 22th minute but Bellegarde canceled in the 7th minute of added time in the second half.

Strasbourg is now 7th with 19 points, while Reims is 16th with 13 points.

Strasbourg 1-1 Reims

