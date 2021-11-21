Troyes could not win at Stade de l'Aube as Saint-Étienne beat them 1-0 thanks to Miguel Trauco's amazing goal.

Saint-Étienne have scored in their last 6 games in the French Ligue 1, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 6 games from 4th April 2021 to 9th May 2021.

They also won their first away game in Ligue 1 since May (2-1 v Montpellier), ending a run of seven games without success away from home in the top-flight (D3 L4).

