Rennes got a dominant win 4-1 against Olympique Lyonnais, leaving Peter Bosz's team without response, including a tactical dominance that saw Lyon without a single shot during the first half.

Rennes had to wait to celebrate the first goal, with Laborde scoring a header in the 45th minute. Traoré scored in the 51st while Truffert did it twice, first at the 76th and then in the 83rd. Lucas Paquetá scored the consolation goal for OL from a penalty in the 93rd minute.

Rennes it's now 5th with 22 points, Lyon is in 7th position with 19 points.

Rennes 4-1 Lyon