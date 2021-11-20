Les Rennais beat La Paillade 2-0 thanks to Majer and Terrier's scoring.

Rennes have scored in their last 8 games in the French Ligue 1, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 12 games from 23rd February 2020 to 31st October 2020. They also have attempted 26 shots in this game, their highest total in a single match in the French Ligue 1 this season.

In the next round, Lorient is going to be Rennes' rival while Montpellier will play against Olympique de Lyon.

