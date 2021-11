Reims and Monaco played a 0-0 draw that saw not many shots and goals and is in line with their recent results, with the two teams now being the ones with more games without scoring, 5 for Reims and 6 for Monaco.

Despite having the lion's share of possession, both teams combined had 28 touches in the box, giving some context to the stalemate.

With this result, Reims is 16th with 12 points and Monaco is 10th with 18 points.

Stade de Reims 0-0 Monaco