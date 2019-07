Kylian Mbappe scored two first-half goals and Julian Draxler also found the net before the break as Paris Saint-Germain started their preseason with a comfortable 6-1 friendly win over Dynamo Dresden in Germany on Tuesday.

Arthur Zagre, Virgiliu Postolachi and Adil Aouchiche also scored for PSG.

Moussa Kone's 76th minute penalty was the lone goal for the hosts.