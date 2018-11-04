Highlights: Laborde Leads Montpellier To 3-0 Mauling Of Marseille November 4, 2018 23:30 3:40 min Montpellier scored three goals in 18 minutes during the second half to fly past sputtering Marseille, 3-0, and move up into second place in Ligue 1. video Ligue 1 Highlights Montpellier HSC Ligue 1 Highlights Marseille Gaetan Laborde -Latest Videos 11:42 min Trabzonspor Cruise To Win Over Konyaspor 9:40 min Zambia Shut Out Tanzania In Group D Opener 1:19 min Chabula Doubles Zambia Lead Over Tanzania 1:42 min Sikombe Penalty Puts Zambia In Front Of Tanzania 1:05 min Djaniny Nets Trabzonspor's Third Against Konyaspor 0:43 min Flavio Doubles Trabzonspor's Lead Over Konyaspor 1:02 min Nwakaeme Nets Trabzonspor Opener 2:45 min Odegaard Left Out Of Madrid Squad 9:50 min Report: Monaco Ready To Move For Marcelo 0:21 min Report: Atleti Working On Simeone Extension