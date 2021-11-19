Lille is still unable to find a way to win, with now 5 matches in a row in Ligue 1 without getting all 3 points, after drawing 2-2 against Mónaco on the road. Jonathan David scored 2 quick goals within the first 10 minutes of the game to give a good advantage to the current champions but they were unable to hold onto it.

Diatta scored before the end of the first half for the Monegasques and despite being with one man less thanks to Pavlovic's dismissal in the 78th minute, Wissam Ben Yedder was able to put both teams on level terms just 7 minutes before the 90th minute mark.

Monaco now sits 7th in the table with 19 points, while Lille is 12th, with 2 points less than Nico Kovac's team.

Monaco 2-2 Lille

This is what's coming up this weekend on beIN SPORTS!