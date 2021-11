3 goals in the first half were enough for Lens and dominate Troyes who had no response for the home side and their attacking efficiency.

Kalimuendo in the 14th minute, Saïd in the 29th and Clauss in the 35th scored in quick succession in the first half to give Lens a comfortable lead, with Frankowski in the hour mark settling the result.

Lens is now second, awaiting the weekend results, with 24 points; Troyes is 14th with 13 points.

Lens 4-0 Troyes