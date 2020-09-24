Luis Henrique has arrived in France to finalize a move from Botafogo to Marseille.

The 18-year-old winger is set to move to Ligue 1 in a deal reportedly worth a €12 million ($14m).

Botafogo representative Carlos Montenegro confirmed the impending deal, saying, “Yes, we are happy. That is what he is worth. I hope that he will be the exciting prospect. I will be his biggest fan!”