In a dramatic finish to an intense Ligue 1 match, Olympique Lyonnais fell to a 1-2 defeat against Olympique Marseille on Sunday, with an injury-time own goal by Malo Gusto sealing the victory for the visitors. The result saw Lyon's European qualification hopes take a hit, while Marseille closed the gap on league leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

Lyon had looked to be on their way to a hard-fought draw, thanks to Alexandre Lacazette's 68th-minute equalizer, assisted by Corentin Tolisso. However, a chaotic sequence of defensive errors and rebounds in their own area saw Gusto inadvertently turn the ball into his own net in the 90+2 minute.

Marseille had earlier taken the lead in the 44th minute through Cengiz Ünder, ensuring a tense contest between two of Ligue 1's top sides. The victory extended Marseille's unbeaten run to seven games, with their previous longer streak spanning from October 29, 2022, to February 1, 2023 (nine games). The team has also found the back of the net in 28 of their 32 matches this season, a feat bettered only by Monaco.

Despite the loss, Lyon can take some solace from their attacking form, having scored in their last six league games. Alexandre Lacazette has been particularly impressive, contributing three goals in those matches and taking his tally to 20 for the season – more than any other Lyon player in Ligue 1.

The defeat leaves Lyon with a record of 14 wins, 8 draws, and 10 losses, good for 50 points and 7th place in the standings. Meanwhile, Marseille's win improves their record to 20-7-5, taking them to 67 points and consolidating their position in second place behind PSG, who are on 75 points.