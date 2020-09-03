Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is quickly impressing his veteran countryman in camp with the France national team.

The 17-year-old earned his first call-up to the national team last week - days before scoring against Montpellier - and has caught the eye of Olivier Giroud.

From France Football:

“Eduardo clearly amazes us with his maturity, both off and on the pitch. I had already seen a few matches at Stade Rennais, I was not surprised. He is very comfortable, very promising, at only 17 years old. What surprised me the most when I arrived at Clairefontaine was to meet someone very smiling, comfortable with everyone, sociable. He's a very good kid. "

“I think it's the start of a long adventure for him in the France team. Of course we are getting old. It's the shock of the generations, it's very motivating. It makes me want to be there to give him advice and integrate him as best as possible. Even if he had no difficulty by his naturalness and maturity to blend into this France team. "