Gelson Martins could miss the rest of the Ligue 1 season after pushing an official during Saturday's clash with Nimes.

The Monaco forward shoved referee Mikael Lesage twice before being pulled away by teammate Guillermo Maripan and leaving the field.

Martins was sent off in the 32nd minute for pushing the referee after teammate Tiémoué Bakayoko had been shown a red card for a dangerous challenge on Romain Philippoteaux.

After getting his marching orders, Martins decided to push the referee again before Maripan intervened.

The LFP will determine the severity of the Portugal international's punishment on Wednesday, but sources suggest it could fall somewhere along the spectrum of a minimum eight-game suspension and a maximum six-month ban.