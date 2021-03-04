Lille coach Christophe Galtier confessed that he wanted to substitute Jonathan David off before he scored two goals in the final minutes of Lille's 2-0 win over Marseille on Wednesday:

“I found his first half difficult, in terms of the quality of his sequences, his movements. And then, when I saw that Marseille were installing a really deep block, in the final 20 minutes, I took note of what my bench was saying, that he could unblock the situation. He was very opportunistic.”

Lille currently sit atop the Ligue 1 table, two points ahead of Paris Saint-Germain.