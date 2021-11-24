French government and football authorities met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss ways of dealing with recent crowd violence.

The Ligue 1 match between Lyon and Marseille on Sunday (21st November) was abandoned after Dimitri Payet was hit in the head by a bottle thrown from the stands.

Medical staff treated Payet on the field and the midfielder was able to walk off unassisted.

It is the second time Payet has been hit with a bottle this season.

After Tuesday's meeting, home office minister Gerald Darmanin said they had 'agreed to work very quickly' and will meet again in two weeks in order to present proposals to the prime minister and the football governing bodies.

Gerald Darmanin explained: "We agreed to work on these 4 topics. The first one, obviously, under the authority of the Minister of Justice, is the ban on stadiums and the securing of stadiums. The league and the football federation are working on video protection cameras. The question of course of private security, since we must further improve access and control of stadiums."

He also added: "And finally, the most important question that we saw on Sunday, the acceleration of the decision-making process of who stops a match, how to stop a match, what responsibilities to stop this match between obviously the essential role of the referee, to which we are all extremely attentive, and the role of the perfect because there is a question of public order when we evacuate stadiums of 30,000, 40,000, 60,000 people. We, therefore, agreed to work very quickly and in two weeks' time on the same format, to meet again in order to put forward proposals to the Prime Minister and the football governing bodies."