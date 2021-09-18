Frankowski opens the score for Lens in the Derby du Nord September 18, 2021 19:05 1:26 min 👉 beIN SPORTS Weekend Programming 📺⚽️💥 Ligue 1 Lille Lens Przemyslaw Frankowski -Latest Videos 11:42 min Besiktas survive a scare at Antalyaspor's house 1:17 min Besiktas come back with Ghezzal's goal, 2-3 0:45 min Batshuayi keeps adding to his goal count 7:26 min Lens win the Derby du Nord 1-0 against Lille 0:47 min Ridvan Yilmaz moves Besiktas closer 2-1 1:26 min Frankowski opens the score for Lens 0:39 min Wright close to scoring again 1:16 min American player Haji Wright scores for Antalyaspor 1:37 min Poch on Mbappé: "We'll see how he is tomorrow" 1:13 min Great fan atmosphere at the Derby du Nord