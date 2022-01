Lens was able to turn around the result against St. Etienne in the final minutes after being 1-0 down by half-time.

Boudebouz scored for the team in green in the 38th minute but two late goals by Sotoca in the 77th and Fofana in the 5th minute of stoppage time gave the 3 points to Le Sang et Or.

Lens now jumps to 4th with 33 points while Saint-Etienne is last with 12 points.

Saint-Etienne 1-2 Lens

This is what's coming next this weekend on beIN SPORTS channels