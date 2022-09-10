Fantastic Neymar goal with amazing Messi assist September 10, 2022 19:05 1:23 min Enjoy Neymar's incredible goal against Brest that gave PSG the win. Messi participated in his screamer. PSG Neymar -Latest Videos 1:23 min Fantastic Neymar goal with amazing Messi assist 8:38 min PSG win thanks to a Neymar goal 13:29 min Al Hilal win the Lusail Super Cup Final 0:28 min Benzema could be back for derby 0:34 min Alcaraz beats Tiafoe in semi-final 9:14 min Lens defeat Troyes in a thrilling Ligue 1 match 1:16 min PSG Ranked As Fastest Growing Club 0:35 min Nagelsmann confirms Coman injury 0:30 min The Queen: PL games called off 0:44 min Napoli explain Ronaldo decision