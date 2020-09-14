Cesc Fabregas has still got it.

The Spaniard showed that his ability to read the game remains as sharp as ever during Monaco's 2-1 win over Nantes at the Stade Louis II on Sunday.

Fabregas marked the 800th game of his career with a man of the match performance, pulling the strings for Niko Kovac's men as they maintained their unbeaten start to the Ligue 1 campaign.

800 games as a professional!! What an amazing victory from the team. Let’s keep it up!! ❤️🙏🏻⚽️🇲🇨 pic.twitter.com/MXOuIxke31 — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) September 13, 2020

The 33-year-old reached the 800 milestone after spells with Arsenal (303), Chelsea (198), Barcelona (151), and Monaco (38), along with his 110 appearances for Spain.