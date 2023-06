Lionel Messi speaks about two years full of experience in Paris, after leaving FC Barcelona. Finding one of his best version that led him to win his seventh Ballon d'Or, and of course, about lifting the last World Cup in Qatar 2022.

June 24th:

beIN SPORTS: 7PM ET / 4PM ET

beIN SPORTS en Español: 10PM ET / 7PM PT

beIN SPORTS XTRA: 6:30PM ET / 3:30PM PT

beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español: 8PM ET / 5PM PT