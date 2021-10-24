At the Louis II, the team led on the dugout by Niko Kovac got a very solid win against Montpellier. The goals were scored by Volland first, then Ben Yedder in the first half. Martins scored in the hour mark, while a penalty from Téji Savanier gave the visitors a consolation goal.

With this result, Monaco leapfrogs Lyon, with 17 points at the 8th place. Meanwhile Montpellier it's at the 17th place with 13 points.

Monaco 3-1 Montpellier

