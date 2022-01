An important effort and a fine finish from Moussa Dembele made possible Lyon's win against Troyes.

In the 33rd minute of the first half, the French forward scored the one and only goal for his team. Troyes, on the other hand, could not equalize and got a 1-0 defeat.

Troyes 0 - 1 Olympique Lyonnais

