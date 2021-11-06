David starts for Lille at home against Angers November 6, 2021 17:04 2:46 min The reigning champions hosts Angers in a new match of the Ligue 1 Ligue 1 Lille Angers Jonathan David -Latest Videos 2:46 min David starts for Lille at home against Angers 3:21 min Larin starts against Trabzonspor for Besiktas 1:29 min Barca's fans shared their expectations on Xavi 2:28 min Mamelodi Sundowns takes the lead 0:50 min Rumors: Madrid plot Rudiger move 1:25 min Xavi lands dream Barcelona job 1:48 min Ancelotti: "Fans must be patient with Gareth Bale" 1:39 min Tuchel: "Conte is one of the best" 3:16 min Xavi: Emotional farewell to Al-Sadd players 10:27 min Lens wins against Troyes and is back in 2nd place