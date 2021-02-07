David Fires Lille In Front Against Nantes February 7, 2021 17:14 1:03 min Jonathan David opens the scoring against Nantes with his fourth goal in five Ligue 1 games. Ligue 1 Lille Nantes Jonathan David -Latest Videos 11:37 min Valencia Hold Marcelino's Athletic Club To Draw 12:19 min AS Monaco Hold On To Win Over Nimes 0:33 min Simeone Shoots Down 2014 Comparisons 1:03 min David Fires Lille In Front Against Nantes 8:17 min ASSE Get Morale Boost With Win Over Metz 4:24 min What Is Real Madrid's Biggest Concern? 10:03 min Oyarzabal & Isak Star In Sociedad's Win Over Cadiz 3:06 min Zlatan Reaches 500-Goal Milestone 0:44 min Jairo Gets One Back For Cadiz 1:31 min Isak Gets Brace To Make It 4-0 To Real Sociedad