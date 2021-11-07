Coulibaly opens the scoreline for Nantes against Strasbourg November 7, 2021 15:24 2:04 min Kalifa Coulibaly scores his first goal in the French Ligue 1 this season. Ligue 1 RC Strasbourg Nantes -Latest Videos 2:16 min Bertolacci scores for Karagumruk 2:04 min Coulibaly opens the scoreline for Nantes 11:07 min Marseille couldn't win at home against Metz 4:50 min Jemerson red carded for a foul on Payet 2:05 min Karagumruk hosts Galatasaray 2:41 min Marseille kicks off the Sunday action against Metz 11:55 min Highlights: PSG pulls another tight escape to win 3:54 min Dramatic final minutes between Bordeaux and PSG 1:45 min José Mourinho lashes out at journalist 2:19 min Bordeaux pulls one back scored by Elis