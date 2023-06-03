In the concluding match of Ligue 1, Nice emerged as victors with a 3-1 win against Lyon. Nice opened the scoring in the 5th minute when Jerome Boateng unfortunately deflected the ball into his own net. Gaetan Laborde then extended Nice’s lead in the 28th minute, followed closely by Terem Moffi who netted another goal in the 33rd minute with an assist from Hicham Boudaoui. Lyon managed to reduce the deficit with Jeffinho’s goal in the 41st minute.

Lyon, finishing in 7th place, fell short of European qualification with a final season record of 18 wins, 8 draws, and 12 losses. Nice secured a 9th place finish, concluding the season with 15 wins, 13 draws, and 10 losses.

Noteworthy performances included Hicham Boudaoui’s recent involvement in two goals in his last six Ligue 1 games, surpassing his earlier contributions this season. Rayan Cherki also stood out, becoming the third youngest player to reach 10 assists in Ligue 1, achieving this milestone at 19 years and 290 days. Additionally, Terem Moffi’s goal marked the highest goal tally for a Nigerian player in a single top-flight campaign.

Gaëtan Laborde’s headed goal in this match added to his impressive record of 23 headed goals in 235 Ligue 1 appearances throughout his career, setting the record for the highest total in the league since data collection began in 2006/07.

Jérôme Boateng’s own goal was an unfortunate occurrence in his illustrious career, being the first own goal he has conceded in 362 league appearances in the top five European leagues. He also became the second oldest player, at 34 years and 273 days, to score an own goal for Lyon in Ligue 1, second only to Ján Popluhar’s record from May 1970.

Lyon conceded their third own goal of the season, experiencing a less successful campaign in comparison to their previous 1969/70 season. They also became the first club in 75 years to concede two own goals within the first five minutes of a single Ligue 1 season.

Lyon’s away form suffered, with two consecutive defeats in their last two Ligue 1 away games. In contrast, Nice secured back-to-back victories in their last two matches.

Lyon finished outside the top five for the third time in the last four Ligue 1 seasons, a departure from their consistent performances over the previous 21 seasons. Nice, on the other hand, achieved a top-half finish for the eighth consecutive time in the top-flight, a feat that had only been accomplished five times in the 21st century.

Lyon showcased their scoring prowess by finding the net in their last 12 Ligue 1 games, while Nice remained undefeated in their last three matches, with their longest unbeaten streak this season being a run of 12 games from January 11th, 2023, to April 2nd, 2023.