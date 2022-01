No goal was scored in the match between Clermont and Reims, in a match of the 20th week in Ligue 1.

Clermont had more shots on goal but none of the attempts were enough to break the deadlock.

Clermont stays 15th with 18 points, Reims is one position above with 24 points.

Clermont 0-0 Reims

