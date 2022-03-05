Stade Brestois take a crucial game on the road against Racing Club de Lens by one goal scored by Franck Honorat at the 59th minute after a wonderful play ended up in a chip shot over goalkeeper Jean-Louis Leca's ressistance.

Lens let pass a huge possibility to overcome Olympique Lyonnais and join RC Strasbourg and Stade Rennais with 43 points in the last qualifying places for european competitions. On the other hand, Stade Brestois take a very important victory after painful defeat from last weekend against Lorient at home and move away even more from relegation spots.

This is the first home loss for Lens since January 22nd (0-2 vs O. Marseille) and the very first victory on the road for Stade Brestois in 2022.