Brest earned a crucial 1-0 win over Nice in Ligue 1, with Jérémy Le Douaron scoring the only goal of the match. The win takes Brest to 16th place on the table, with 31 points from 7 wins, 10 draws, and 14 losses. Nice, on the other hand, stumbled on their hopes for European contention, as they currently sit in 9th place with 45 points from 11 wins, 12 draws, and 8 losses.

Brest's victory over Nice was their first in the French Ligue 1 since 6th January 2021, ending a run of 4 games without a win against the team. Moreover, Brest are currently on an undefeated streak of 4 games in Ligue 1, their longest unbeaten run since their 5-game unbeaten streak from 11th January 2023 to 5th February 2023.