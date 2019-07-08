Paris Saint-Germain say they will take disciplinary measures against Neymar after he failed to report for training on Monday.

The club statement rerad: "This Monday, July 8, Neymar da Silva Santos Junior was summoned for the resumption of activities of the professional group of Paris Saint-Germain.

"Paris Saint-Germain found that the player Neymar Jr did not show up at the agreed time and place, without having been authorized by the Club in advance.

"Paris Saint-Germain deplores this situation and will take the appropriate measures resulting from it."

