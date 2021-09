Hwan Ui-Jo scored twice (7', 80') to lead Bordeaux to their first victory of the 2021/22 Ligue 1 season, 1-2 over Saint Etienne.

Bordeaux jumped to the 14th. spot in the table while Saint Etienne was pushed deeper into the relation zone at 19th.

