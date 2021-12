Bordeaux found a way to turn the result around and leave Troyes' stadium with all 3 points.

Chavalerin opened the scoreline in the 28th minute, but only 2 minutes later Salmier scored an own-goal to equalize the game. Ui-Jo scored the winner in the 54th minute.

Troyes falls to 17th in the table with 16 points, while Bordeaux jumps to 15th with one more point.

Troyes 1-2 Bordeaux

