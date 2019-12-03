Bordeaux's Ligue 1 match against Nimes on Tuesday was halted for more than 25 minutes after a group of home fans stormed the field at the Matmut Atlantique stadium.

Bordeaux's ultras stepped up their protests against the club's American-based ownership group King Street by entering the pitch after 10 minutes.

🇫🇷 Match halted as @girondins_en supporters' protest against ownership gets too close to the pitch.#FCGBNO

The delay continued after the supporters left the playing area and waited behind the goal, insisting on the return of their confiscated banners calling out the owners, president Frederic Longuepee and director of commercial strategy Antony Thiodet.

A group of fans brought back a banner to cheers and strung it up along one end of the ground. It read: "Against King Street and their two puppets Longuepee and Thiodet."

🇫🇷 Match resumes after 27min delay once @girondins_en supporters are allowed to unfurl a banner calling for the exit of the club's American ownership group. #FCGBNO

The match then resumed and Bordeaux, who sit third in Ligue 1 despite such off-field turbulence, moved into a 2-0 lead through a Josh Maja brace before half-time.

Maja would go on to complete a hat-trick in the second half, as Bordeaux ran out to a 6-0 thrashing of Nimes, thanks to additional goals from Nicolas de Preville and Otavio.