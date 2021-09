Bordeaux was able to come from behind and tie the match against Rennes with a goal by Mexer at the 88th. minute, but couldn't find victory at home to continue with their struggles around the relegation zone. Bordeaux is now with a 1-4-3 record at the 16th. position of the Ligue 1 2021/22 season.

Rennes' goal came in via Gaetan Laborde at the 56th. minute and this side are now at 11th. place with a 2-3-3 balance.

The match in numbers: